The Lufkin Fire Department strike team, from left, is Joe Clark, Bret Due, Justin Murray and Ryan Watson. The crew was deployed to Louisiana Monday to assist in recovery efforts after Hurricane Ida as part of the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System maintained by the Texas A&M Forest Service.
“There has been significant flooding in many locations. We’ve seen some structural damage, but nothing necessarily catastrophic in our locations,” Asst. Fire Chief Ryan Watson said Friday morning in describing the damage wrought by Hurricane Ida in Jean Lafitte, Louisiana.
The four-man crew from the Lufkin Fire Department arrived at a staging location in Louisiana before orders sent them to Jean Lafitte to assist the local volunteer fire department in recovery efforts after Hurricane Ida.
The Lufkin Fire Department strike team, from left, is Joe Clark, Bret Due, Justin Murray and Ryan Watson. The crew was deployed to Louisiana Monday to assist in recovery efforts after Hurricane Ida as part of the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System maintained by the Texas A&M Forest Service.
Contributed
“There has been significant flooding in many locations. We’ve seen some structural damage, but nothing necessarily catastrophic in our locations,” Asst. Fire Chief Ryan Watson said Friday morning in describing the damage wrought by Hurricane Ida in Jean Lafitte, Louisiana.
Contributed
The four-man crew from the Lufkin Fire Department arrived at a staging location in Louisiana before orders sent them to Jean Lafitte to assist the local volunteer fire department in recovery efforts after Hurricane Ida.
Contributed
A crew from the Lufkin Fire Department traveled to Jean Lafitte, Louisiana, to offer humanitarian assistance in the area.
A Lufkin Fire crew was deployed to Louisiana Monday to assist in recovery efforts after Hurricane Ida as part of the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System maintained by the Texas A&M Forest Service.
The four-man crew arrived at a staging location in Louisiana before orders sent them to Jean Lafitte to assist the local volunteer fire department. Those in the crew are Watson, Lt. Justin Murray and firefighters Joe Clark and Bret Due.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.