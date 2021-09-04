A Lufkin Fire crew was deployed to Louisiana Monday to assist in recovery efforts after Hurricane Ida as part of the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System maintained by the Texas A&M Forest Service.

The four-man crew arrived at a staging location in Louisiana before orders sent them to Jean Lafitte to assist the local volunteer fire department. Those in the crew are Watson, Lt. Justin Murray and firefighters Joe Clark and Bret Due.

