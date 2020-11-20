The Hudson City Police Department received a $31,942 grant through the Office of the Governor for COVID-19 equipment to keep officers safe, Hudson City Council learned Thursday.
This was just a partial payment of the amount initially requested, Joe Burton, Hudson police corporal and Hudson Volunteer Fire Department chief, said. A large chunk of this grant will cover the cost of a Petra electric disinfectant sprayer they can use to disinfect officers and vehicles in hopes of keeping city employees safe, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.