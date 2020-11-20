The Hudson City Police Department received a $31,942 grant through the Office of the Governor for COVID-19 equipment to keep officers safe, Hudson City Council learned Thursday.

This was just a partial payment of the amount initially requested, Joe Burton, Hudson police corporal and Hudson Volunteer Fire Department chief, said. A large chunk of this grant will cover the cost of a Petra electric disinfectant sprayer they can use to disinfect officers and vehicles in hopes of keeping city employees safe, he said.

