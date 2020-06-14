Neighborhood STRONG, a local nonprofit focused on revitalizing homes in Lufkin’s underserved areas, recognized one of its volunteers for her work in advancing their mission.
Lisa Rogers, who has volunteered for Neighborhood STRONG for eight months, said she began volunteering because she felt “very led.” She wanted to be a part of her community and believes it’s important to give back where she can.
Neighborhood STRONG’s projects manager Kenneth Campbell and executive director Wayne Lawrence, Ph.D., met with Rogers, her mother and three children at the home of Ira Bailey in northeast Lufkin. Bailey has lived in the home since she was little; she lived with her grandparents until she was grown.
“This house has meant a whole lot to me,” she said. “My grandma was such a loving, caring person. I don’t think I’ll meet anyone like her, just unconditional love.”
It was difficult for her to return to the home after their passing. But when she finally went to the house, she decided to go to Neighborhood STRONG and ask for help. It took a year, she said. But she remained patient and was grateful when they finally finished.
Rogers scraped old, cracking paint off the home and then helped to repaint it a creamy white color with black trim.
Then she looked for ways to add a dash of color to the property.
“I was excited to be a part of that,” Rogers said. “And I came back and saw an empty place to put some color. That’s really important to me. So I saw a need there and acted.”
As they sat, Rogers talked to Bailey about the few last things she’d like to help out with at Bailey’s home.
Rogers said she would recommend anyone to volunteer with the group because there is a need in the community and plenty of things to work on.
Bailey said “thank you” to Neighborhood STRONG and its volunteers for helping her repair the home.
