Dedrick Walker, left, talks about his experience after attending the Red, White and You job fair two years ago after leaving the military. After the job fair, he applied, interviewed and landed a job at TxDOT. Melissa Wilson, a TxDOT supervisor, said the agency wants to take part in the event because veterans are quality employees.
Dedrick Walker, left, talks about his experience after attending the Red, White and You job fair two years ago after leaving the military. After the job fair, he applied, interviewed and landed a job at TxDOT. Melissa Wilson, a TxDOT supervisor, said the agency wants to take part in the event because veterans are quality employees.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
Veterans and their families visit with local employers at the VFW Memorial Post 1836 Thursday afternoon for Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas’ 10th annual “Hiring Red, White and You! Job Fair.”
Veterans, their families and other community members had the opportunity to visit VFW Memorial Post 1836 Thursday afternoon for Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas’ 10th annual “Hiring Red, White and You! Job Fair.”
While the event was open to the public, priority access was given during the first hour for current and prior military members and their spouses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.