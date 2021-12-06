Showers with the chance of some thunder in the morning, then skies turning partly cloudy late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Morning high of 69F with temps falling to near 55. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 42F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Lufkin City Council on Tuesday will learn about the “Finding of Facts” after the 2020 Census and consider an order redistricting the city.
The 2020 Census took a deep look into the population of Lufkin along with every other city and county in the nation. Smaller populations were reported throughout much of East Texas compared to the 2010 census, numbers city manager Bruce Green said he is skeptical of in August.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.