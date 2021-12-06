Lufkin City Council on Tuesday will learn about the “Finding of Facts” after the 2020 Census and consider an order redistricting the city.

The 2020 Census took a deep look into the population of Lufkin along with every other city and county in the nation. Smaller populations were reported throughout much of East Texas compared to the 2010 census, numbers city manager Bruce Green said he is skeptical of in August.

