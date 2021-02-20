No one was injured in a house fire in Zavalla at 5 a.m. Saturday, fire chief Chris Wade said.
A two-story home in the Pleasure Point Subdivision caught fire with the second story fully involved, he said. The base floor was partially damaged.
Firefighters believed there may have been someone inside the residence but were unable to make entry until the fire was extinguished, he said. They began going through the debris after it was extinguished to search for victims.
The owner of the house was found unharmed at a neighbor's house down the road, Wade said.
Officials believe it was an electrical fire that caused the damage, he said.
The city has restored its water reserves and was able to utilize that water instead of water from the Sam Rayburn Reservoir, Wade said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.