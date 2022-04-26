Lufkin Economic Development director Bob Samford, left, and Eric Brun, president and CEO of Gattefossé North America. The company will break ground June 8 in Lufkin on its first North American manufacturing plant.
Gattefossé USA, a branch of the French corporation Gattefossé, will break ground on its first North American manufacturing plant in Lufkin on June 8, the Lufkin Economic Development Corporation announced Monday.
The 140-year-old Lyon company is expected to produce lipid-based specialty ingredients for the beauty and health care industries worldwide. Economic incentives for the company’s expansion were approved in 2020 after nearly a year of deliberations; company progress on its Lufkin project was stymied by the pandemic, Lufkin EDC Director Bob Samford said.
