The United Way of Angelina County celebrated beating its fundraising goal of $292,000 by spraying campaign chairman Jason Arnold with silly string Friday morning at the sign in front of Lufkin Mall.

“The push from the last few weeks is really when our division chairs, our president and our fearless leader, Carla Hight — that’s when they really shine,” Arnold said. “We were looking at the possibility of being short for the first time ever and, honestly, with this group of people that’s just not acceptable.”

