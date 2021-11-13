Volunteers with Angelina County United Way celebrate exceeding the campaign fundraising goal at the barometer at Lufkin Mall. Justin Risner, Central ISD; David Flowers, Huntington chair; Hunter Haglund; insurance chair; Chris Caroway, corporate chair; Hilary Walker, financial chair; Jason Arnold, campaign chair; Tina Sellers, United Way board; Patricia Jones, United Way board; Erika Neill, attorneys chair; Albert Duffie, United Way board, Charlotte Stanaland, ADAC; Heather Kartye, general solicitations chair; Zach Watson, United Way board; Sheila Adams, Lufkin ISD chair; Belinda Brown, United Way board; Carla Hight, United Way director; and Jackie Zimmerman, publicity chair.
United Way division chairs shower campaign chair Jason Arnold with silly string Friday morning as the campaign hit 110% of its goal, raising $320,165.
The United Way of Angelina County celebrated beating its fundraising goal of $292,000 by spraying campaign chairman Jason Arnold with silly string Friday morning at the sign in front of Lufkin Mall.
“The push from the last few weeks is really when our division chairs, our president and our fearless leader, Carla Hight — that’s when they really shine,” Arnold said. “We were looking at the possibility of being short for the first time ever and, honestly, with this group of people that’s just not acceptable.”
