Summer Stampede success

Brad Pesek of McWilliams & Son Heating and Air Conditioning competes in the bronc-riding atop hippity hoppity balls at the George H. Henderson Jr. Exposition Center’s Summer Stampede fundraiser Thursday night.

 JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News

The George H. Henderson Jr. Exposition Center in Lufkin raised $38,391.12 on Thursday during its first Summer Stampede.

Scenes from Thursday night's Summer Stampede at the George H. Henderson Jr. Exposition Center. The corporate team-building event raised $38,391.12 during the animal-free rodeo.

Sixteen teams from the community participated in various animal-free rodeo events. The overall winning team was McWilliams & Son Heating and Air Conditioning. Kovar Wealth Management came in second place, Advanced Financial Group came in third and UBank US won for showmanship.

