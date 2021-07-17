Brad Pesek of McWilliams & Son Heating and Air Conditioning competes in the bronc-riding atop hippity hoppity balls at the George H. Henderson Jr. Exposition Center’s Summer Stampede fundraiser Thursday night.
The George H. Henderson Jr. Exposition Center in Lufkin raised $38,391.12 on Thursday during its first Summer Stampede.
Sixteen teams from the community participated in various animal-free rodeo events. The overall winning team was McWilliams & Son Heating and Air Conditioning. Kovar Wealth Management came in second place, Advanced Financial Group came in third and UBank US won for showmanship.
