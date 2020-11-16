Ava Sumners, an administrative assistant for Texas Parks and Wildlife, picks up a lunch from Gipson Funeral Home's annual First Responders Luncheon on Monday afternoon. Red Tulip Rolling Bistro catered the event.
Gipson Funeral Home hosted its annual First Responders Luncheon on Monday.
“We normally do this around 9/11, but with everything going the way it has this year, we decided to push it back a little and have it outdoors,” said Kristi Lavespere, office manager at Gipson Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.