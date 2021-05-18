Precinct 4 Angelina County Commissioner Bobby Cheshire today was issued a “true bill” for third degree felony continuous assault family violence, prosecuting attorney Rob Freyer said.
Cheshire will face a felony trial for the charge.
Updated: May 18, 2021 @ 1:54 pm
Jess Huff's email address is jess.huff@lufkindailynews.com.
