The Texas Forestry Museum will be providing opportunities for families to get outside and enjoy festive activities with two upcoming events.
The museum’s fall festival will take place from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 15 outside of the museum. There will be a photo booth, hayrides, a Halloween bag craft, caramel apples, candy, prizes and plenty of fall games like Pick A Pop, Poke A Ghost and a Spider Ring toss for families to enjoy, education coordinator Kaitlin Wieseman said.
