Lindsey Hines, holding her 4-month-old baby Andersyn, explores a variety of animals Thursday with her daughter Chandler, 6, and son Beau, 5, at the Houston Museum of Natural Science Wildlife on Wheels program at T.L.L. Temple Library in Diboll.
Lindsey Hines, holding her 4-month-old baby Andersyn, explores a variety of animals Thursday with her daughter Chandler, 6, and son Beau, 5, at the Houston Museum of Natural Science Wildlife on Wheels program at T.L.L. Temple Library in Diboll.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
Melissa Hudnall, an outreach presenter for the Houston Museum of Natural Science Wildlife on Wheels program, displays a preserved shed rattlesnake skin Thursday at T.L.L. Temple Library in Diboll.
DIBOLL — Visitors to T.L.L. Temple Memorial Library Thursday took a trip around Texas to learn about the state’s wildlife.
The Wildlife on Wheels program was presented by Melissa Hudnall of the Houston Museum of Natural Science. The library hosted the program to transition to the second half of its summer reading program, which will feature the exploration of ecosystems, animals and stories that live or take place by the sea, according to library director Justin Barkley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.