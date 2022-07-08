DIBOLL — Visitors to T.L.L. Temple Memorial Library Thursday took a trip around Texas to learn about the state’s wildlife.

The Wildlife on Wheels program was presented by Melissa Hudnall of the Houston Museum of Natural Science. The library hosted the program to transition to the second half of its summer reading program, which will feature the exploration of ecosystems, animals and stories that live or take place by the sea, according to library director Justin Barkley.

