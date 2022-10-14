Acting County Judge Keith Wright, left, visits with Hudson Mayor Robert Smith Thursday night during the Elected Officials Reception hosted by the Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce at Crown Colony Country Club.
Angelina County’s elected officials representing schools, cities and the county converged on Crown Colony Country Club Thursday night for the Elected Officials Reception hosted by the Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce.
“It’s just important for the chamber, that loves to celebrate the community, to be able to thank those who put their time out there to be able to serve Angelina County,” chamber president and CEO Tara Watson-Watkins said.
