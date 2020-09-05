Eli Frankens, left, reads the headline on a copy of The Lufkin Daily News. He also displayed a penny and a seashell as he revealed the contents of his time capsule in Pat Clos’ second grade class at St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School Friday.
Sammy Havard relates the reasons for choosing the items she placed in her time capsule in Pat Clos’ second grade class at St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School Friday.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
Eli Frankens, left, reads the headline on a copy of The Lufkin Daily News. He also displayed a penny and a seashell as he revealed the contents of his time capsule in Pat Clos’ second grade class at St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School Friday.
Second-graders in Pat Clos’ classroom at St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School are working on preserving the momentous year of 2020 through time capsules.
“This year has been so full of major events,” Clos said. “We’ve written about feelings that we’ve had while we were distance learning, we’ve talked about things that have happened, things they like, current movies.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.