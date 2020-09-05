Second-graders in Pat Clos’ classroom at St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School are working on preserving the momentous year of 2020 through time capsules.

“This year has been so full of major events,” Clos said. “We’ve written about feelings that we’ve had while we were distance learning, we’ve talked about things that have happened, things they like, current movies.”

