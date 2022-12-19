The rate of unemployment and number of jobless dropped slightly in Angelina County from October to November, data released Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission shows.
However, that change did not extend to the city of Lufkin or to the state of Texas, where the jobless rates remained the same from October to November. Regardless, the state released an employment report alongside its unemployment figures indicating employment has reached an “all-time high,” surpassing pre-pandemic job counts.
