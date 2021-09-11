Danny Conner’s Reptile Adventures will bring crocodiles, snakes, lizards, spiders and scorpions to the 37th annual Texas State Forest Festival Sept. 16-19 at the George H. Henderson Jr. Exposition Center.
A new show featuring sea lions will make its Texas State Forest Festival debut this year. The sea lions will balance balls, shoot hoops, dance, perform handstands and show off their smiles in what is billed as the only show in the United States to feature both California and South American sea lions.
Cooler nights, the return of pumpkin spice to restaurant menus and a smattering of falling leaves mean more than just the approach of fall in East Texas — they are all signs that the Texas State Forest Festival is just around the corner.
The 37th annual festival will take place at the George H. Henderson Jr. Exposition Center from Sept. 16-19. General admission is half-priced this year at $3, as various events such as the Pineywoods Car Show, the Southern Hushpuppy Championships, the Big Axe BBQ Competition and the East Texas Cheerleading & Pom Pon/Dance Championships have been postponed due to rising COVID-19 case numbers.
