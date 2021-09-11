Cooler nights, the return of pumpkin spice to restaurant menus and a smattering of falling leaves mean more than just the approach of fall in East Texas — they are all signs that the Texas State Forest Festival is just around the corner.

The 37th annual festival will take place at the George H. Henderson Jr. Exposition Center from Sept. 16-19. General admission is half-priced this year at $3, as various events such as the Pineywoods Car Show, the Southern Hushpuppy Championships, the Big Axe BBQ Competition and the East Texas Cheerleading & Pom Pon/Dance Championships have been postponed due to rising COVID-19 case numbers.

