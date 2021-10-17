Clouds of color floated around Ellen Trout Memorial Lake Saturday morning as young runners participated in the Sole Hope 5K Color Run.

The run was a collaboration between Southside Baptist Church and Zavalla Baptist Church to raise money for Sole Hope, a nonprofit organization in Uganda that helps remove jiggers — small parasitic fleas that burrow into the skin — from the feet of the children there.

