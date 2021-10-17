Runners participating in the Sole Hope 5K Color Run cross the bridge on Ellen Trout Memorial Lake Saturday morning. The run was a collaboration between Southside Baptist Church and Zavalla Baptist Church.
A crowd of eager runners leaves the start line at Ellen Trout Memorial Lake Saturday morning as they participate in the Sole Hope 5K Color Run.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
Christian Lopez, 15, who was first to cross the finish line at the Sole Hope 5K Color Run, said he was glad to support a good cause.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
Raden Davis, 14, is covered in colored powder during Saturday's Sole Hope 5K Color Run.
Clouds of color floated around Ellen Trout Memorial Lake Saturday morning as young runners participated in the Sole Hope 5K Color Run.
The run was a collaboration between Southside Baptist Church and Zavalla Baptist Church to raise money for Sole Hope, a nonprofit organization in Uganda that helps remove jiggers — small parasitic fleas that burrow into the skin — from the feet of the children there.
