Three years after residents asked the city to install bus stop shelters, Lufkin is considering the purchase as part of the Capital Improvements Project.
One woman, during a July 2019 town hall meeting, told city officials she had been harassed by police while waiting at a bus stop. This event was humiliating, and she believed installing shelters at the bus stops would make it more clear to officers and community members that someone sitting at these spots is just waiting for the bus, she said at the time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.