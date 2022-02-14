The Lufkin City Council at 5 p.m. Tuesday will deliberate canceling an existing tax abatement agreement and approving a new one for Jefferson Enterprise Energy LLC.
The city approved the current agreement with Jefferson in March 2021, when the company said it would invest $150 million into the former Aspen Power Plant property. Documents included in Tuesday’s city council packet suggest the company is now also planning to invest $250 million into the old Louisiana-Pacific sawmill location and has asked for a new agreement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.