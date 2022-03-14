Angelina County Judge Don Lymbery was suspended from office without pay by the State Commission on Judicial Conduct on Friday, Angelina County Attorney Cary Kirby confirmed Monday afternoon.
The suspension follows Lymbery’s indictment for violating the Texas Open Meetings Act on March 10 along with commissioners Rodney Paulette and Steve Smith. This suspension will remain in effect until the charges in the indictment are dismissed, the order of suspension states.
