Lufkin High School seniors, from left, Ashley Silva, Grant Ashby, Chloe Camp and Princess (Jennifer) Perez pose together while wearing maroon in support of Uvalde students returning to classes Tuesday, September 6, 2022.
Diboll High School seniors Khristian Maldonado and Kaelyn Abbott share their feelings of support for Uvalde students returning to class Tuesday.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin
Daily News
Diboll High School staff member Savannah Serratos wears a Uvalde Strong shirt Tuesday to show her support for the district’s students returning to classes.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
As students and staff of Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District returned to school Tuesday for the first time since the May 24 shooting, a number of schools across East Texas showed their support by wearing maroon.
Jennifer Coogler, a sixth-grade English teacher at Pineywoods Community Academy, sported a “Uvalde Strong” T-shirt.
