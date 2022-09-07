As students and staff of Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District returned to school Tuesday for the first time since the May 24 shooting, a number of schools across East Texas showed their support by wearing maroon.

Jennifer Coogler, a sixth-grade English teacher at Pineywoods Community Academy, sported a “Uvalde Strong” T-shirt.

