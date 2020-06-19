Lufkin police have confirmed one fatality in a crash on the corner of Pershing Avenue and Southwood Drive on Friday.
Two other people were transported to a Lufkin hospital after the crash, as well, Lufkin Fire Department assistant chief Ryan Watson said.
One minute before the accident, Lufkin police received a call of a reckless driver in a green single-cab Dodge pickup headed northbound on Old Union Road. They estimated that the driver was going around 100 mph.
He continued onto Pershing Avenue and failed to stop for a line of traffic at the intersection, rear-ending a maroon Kia Sorento and causing an additional impact on a black Mitsubishi Outlander.
The driver was critically injured at the scene and later died at the hospital, a press release from Lufkin police said. Two of the three people in the Kia were transported to a local hospital.
The driver of the Mitsubishi didn’t report any injuries and drove his vehicle from the scene, the release said.
The names of those involved have not been released and the crash remains under investigation.
