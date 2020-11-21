Trey Wilkerson Diboll Mayor

Trey Wilkerson — Diboll Mayor

 JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News

Newly elected Diboll Mayor Trey Wilkerson swore his oaths of office on Thursday.

“Diboll is great because Diboll has so many great people,” he said. “Working together, there is no limit to what we can accomplish.”

