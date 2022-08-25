Makiah Richardson, left, Annebeth Wilkerson, center, and Chloe Wyatt-Chittum pose in front of a train behind The History Center in Diboll. The three girls are fighting to raise more donations than the others in hopes of being named Diboll Day Queen.
DIBOLL — Since 1952, Diboll Day celebrations have brought in thousands of dollars for community needs. Each year, the fundraiser is held in either Diboll or Pineland, and proceeds go to community organizations in the respective cities.
Young women, chosen ahead of time by a selection committee, will spend the next month trying to raise more funds than the other girls. The ultimate goal is to be named Diboll Day Queen.
