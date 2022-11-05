The cast of “The Pout-Pout Fish,’’ a musical featuring puppets — from the left, Gabbi Van Horn, Amy Segal, Erica Mireya Cruz and Joshua Jerard — gathers onstage after their performance at The Pines Theater.
Students from Garrett and Trout primary schools dove into an underwater adventure with an important message Friday during a performance of “The Pout-Pout Fish” at The Pines Theater.
The interactive musical uses puppetry to tell the story of Mr. Pout-Pout Fish as he sets out on a journey across the sea to find his friend Miss Clam’s missing pearl. Through his travels, he discovers that while he originally believed he was destined to live a miserable life due to the pout on his face, his outside appearance does not determine who he is on the inside.
