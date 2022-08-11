Academy Sports + Outdoors store director Jackson Kotz, right, presents five Angelina County teachers with $400 gift cards as a show of appreciation for their work. Teachers are, from the left, Jennifer Evans, Zavalla ISD; Sheryl Thompson, Central ISD; Macy Steptoe, Pineywoods Community Academy; Patricia Castillo, Lufkin ISD; and Mario Sanchez, Huntington ISD.
Five Angelina County teachers will be able to shop ’til they drop after sharing in a $2,000 shopping spree from at Academy Sports + Outdoors.
Teachers Patricia Castillo, Lufkin ISD; Mario Sanchez, Huntington ISD; Sheryl Thompson, Central ISD; Jennifer Evans, Zavalla ISD; and Macy Steptoe, Pineywoods Community Academy; each received a $400 gift card as a way for the store to show appreciation to deserving teachers, according to store director Jackson Kotz.
