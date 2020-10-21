The city of Lufkin has named Rudy Flores, former owner of Changing Lives Dance Center, the new director of Lufkin Parks & Recreation and has launched a fitness initiative expanding, revamping and adding programs for the community.
The new Parks & Recreation location at 514 Montrose St. includes rooms designed for activities like the toddler gymnastics program. New director Rudy Flores hopes to expand programs like these and add other programs to inspire healthy lifestyles in the community.
The city of Lufkin has named Rudy Flores, former owner of Changing Lives Dance Center, the new director of Lufkin Parks & Recreation and has launched a fitness initiative expanding, revamping and adding programs for the community.
The new Parks & Recreation location at 514 Montrose St. includes rooms designed for activities like the toddler gymnastics program. New director Rudy Flores hopes to expand programs like these and add other programs to inspire healthy lifestyles in the community.
Rudy Flores, former owner of Changing Lives Dance Center, has been named the director of Lufkin Parks & Recreation.
“We are very pleased to have Rudy bring his success and emphasis on fitness to the City of Lufkin’s Parks & Recreation Department,” assistant city manager Jason Arnold said. “We believe the quality of life for our residents is greatly enhanced through Parks & Recreation programs. We want to see an already fine department expand its impact by adding fitness programs and citywide initiatives in the future.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.