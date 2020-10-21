Rudy Flores, former owner of Changing Lives Dance Center, has been named the director of Lufkin Parks & Recreation.

“We are very pleased to have Rudy bring his success and emphasis on fitness to the City of Lufkin’s Parks & Recreation Department,” assistant city manager Jason Arnold said. “We believe the quality of life for our residents is greatly enhanced through Parks & Recreation programs. We want to see an already fine department expand its impact by adding fitness programs and citywide initiatives in the future.”

