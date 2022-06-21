A 21-year-old Diboll man died Sunday afternoon after reportedly leading authorities on a pursuit down Farm to Market Road 1818.
At 2:20 p.m., Jesus Barcenas led police on a chase that began in Diboll, headed north into Lufkin, down a county road and ultimately ended in Barcenas losing control, driving off the road and into a tree, according to Diboll police chief Michael Skillern and a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
