The Huntington City Council at 5:30 p.m. today is considering the purchase of remotely read utility meters from Performance Services of Texas Inc.
The company has made its way to several cities in Angelina County and conducted audits on various operations to find areas in which cities are losing revenue. In Lufkin, the company determined the city was losing millions in revenues from water meters not reading usage properly; Lufkin purchased water meters from the company.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.