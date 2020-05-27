HUNTINGTON — The Huntington City Council celebrated the Huntington Volunteer Fire Department’s new fire truck, which arrived Tuesday.
The truck was purchased from the Friendswood Fire Department for a “good deal,” according to police and fire chief Bobby Epperly.
The Huntington department was in need of a new truck and was given permission to purchase the truck in the April meeting. They purchased it for $45,000, and it came with some much needed equipment.
Lance Dempsey, a longtime firefighter, told city manager Bill Stewart that a new version of the same truck could cost around $600,000. He will spend today getting it ready to use, he said.
The new truck will be able to sit six firefighters, which is the same as another truck the department bought from Friendswood. It can hold 600 gallons of water, but it has a 1,250 gallon pump.
Epperly said they hope to have it up and ready to go by sometime next week.
“We got a pretty good deal on it,” Epperly said. “We still have to put the hose on it, get a radio in it and put our graphics on it, but it should be in service.”
In other business, the city typically recognizes a city employee of the month. However, the city has recognized all but the newest employees up to this point and opted to recognize employees on a quarterly basis.
In its place, though, city secretary Julie Davis took the time to thank Stewart for his tireless efforts to keep the city running.
“It’s not my job to decide who is the employee of the month,” Davis said. “But I do want to take a moment to recognize our city administrator. Mr. Stewart has worked himself round and round, trying to make sure the rest of us are safe and that we’re meeting the needs of our community.”
She said she appreciated how much he has worked and the fact that he’s been burning the candle at both ends.
“I appreciate you, Mr. Stewart,” she said.
Additionally, the council:
Had to table the audit report for 2019 while they await the final audit draft to be put together.
Swore in mayor Frank Harris and council members Todd Ricks and Gary Litton after they each ran unopposed for another term.
Renewed the curfew for minors in the city. Minors can’t be in a public space between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. between Sunday and Thursday and they can’t be out between midnight and 5 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Approved a five-year banking/depository services contract with UBank.
Approved the 2020 Investment Policy.
