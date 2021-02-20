Local businesses worked together Friday to feed a hot meal to hundreds of community members impacted by the winter storm.
Owners and volunteers from Big Dawg Outfitters, Strickland Plumbing, Love’s Travel Stop, Advanced Auto Parts and more donated their time, money and resources to help those who had been without power and water for days because of the extreme weather that impacted Angelina County this week.
“I always talked about doing it and not doing it,” said Scott Pierce, owner of Big Dawg Outfitters. “I fish in Livingston, and I saw the tornado that came through Livingston firsthand. I was supposed to be out on the water that day, and I canceled the trip. To see that devastation firsthand, I really wanted to do something, but it was hard to do something by myself.”
Pierce never wanted to let that happen again, so when he saw something hit his own community, he knew he would help, even if it would only be himself and his wife.
Amazingly, the community responded, and he had volunteers and other businesses ready and willing to help when he called starting Thursday morning.
“My pastor always says, ‘Many hands working together make light loads,’” he said. “Those are words we can live by.”
Destiny Strickland-Johnson said she knows her dad, Kevin Strickland, was on board for this because he is invested in his community.
“Anyway he can, he always tries to give so much back to the community because his customers are the community, and if they didn’t give to him then he wouldn’t make it himself,” Strickland-Johnson said. “He tries to give back in any way that he can.”
If they can be a light to brighten someone’s day, they want to be, she said.
Gavin Sikes, 11, and Grayson Strickland, 10, came out to volunteer their time to help with the food distribution, too. They said they really wanted to help the people who didn’t have food.
“Sometimes we hear about people who are sitting on the side of the road with no food,” Grayson said.
“Sometimes some people don’t get as much food as we do, and we want to change that,” Gavin said.
They’ve enjoyed seeing cool cars, getting exercise and meeting new people, especially after being cooped up in the house this week, they said.
Shane and Rebekah Showver came out to the distribution with their children Elena, Katelynn and Elijah. They said the hot meals meant so much to their family because they had been without heat and water for three days.
“Everything in our refrigerator is destroyed,” Rebekah said. “This is literally a warm meal that they wouldn’t have had because now I have to come up with money to replace everything.”
They were able to hear about this through members of their church, and they said it is amazing that people would show such compassion even though they are going through the same things.
April Smith came out with her daughter to pick up meals for her family. She has been out of water and just got power back on after days without it.
“I’m not worried about me. I’m worried about my children, making sure they can eat and be fed and safe,” Smith said. “It’s a blessing that people that are able to are willing to help those that can’t.”
The house has been quite cold, Smith said. They have been huddled together in one bed to stay warm.
“This just shows us what Lufkin is about, community, helping and pulling each other together,” Smith said.
