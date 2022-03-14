From back left, Rohan Sohini, Ian Bostwick, Peyton Mathis, Beth Tatum, Savana Calhoun and, front row from left, Reagan Crow, Avery Sullivan and Brian Tang are advancing to the state level in the Texas Science and Engineering Fair.
Through creativity and hard work, eight students from Lufkin High School’s Stem Academy are advancing to the state level of the Texas Science and Engineering Fair after recently completing the first round of the competition.
In the first round — which was virtual — students Avery Sullivan, Beth Tatum, Brian Tang, Ian Bostwick, Peyton Mathis, Reagan Crow, Rohan Sohini and Savana Calhoun submitted four-minute videos, display boards and lab notes for their projects.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.