Family-owned Wood Blueberry Farm is one of many local producers that partner with grocery stores like Brookshire Brothers to deliver products quicker with a longer lifespan while promoting the local economy.
Julie and Craig Wood have been in the blueberry business since their first crop in 2007. They started out small with a crop that Julie said was enough to “make a really nice cobbler.”
Now they have nearly 8,000 plants and produce 35,000 pounds of fruit in a good year.
Gradually they grew to partner with a Texas blueberry consortium group to move their produce.
However, Julie said that situation was less than optimal. They had to ship their own berries and wait to find vendors. They began partnering with Brookshire Brothers in 2015.
“We strictly deal with Brookshire Brothers, nobody else, and we are very fortunate to have that relationship with them,” Julie said. “They will take everything we can ship them during our season.”
Their blueberries can be found in 116 Brookshire Brothers locations.
“Two of our core values are quality and being community-minded,” said Randy Deal, director of perishables. “Local farmers can supply a fresher, higher quality product and we prioritize that when buying product. We are a 100% employee-owned company and have employee owners across the state in numerous communities. When we buy local and our customers buy local, we’re supporting each other and making our communities stronger.”
Julie said it is exciting to see their produce in their community grocer. This year their picture will be featured in merchandising across the stores.
“We have friends in Wimberly, and they’ll call us every year or send us a picture — look what I bought today!” Julie said.
“It’s a grueling few weeks, but it is an amazing thing to go to Brookshire Brothers and see our fruit on the shelf. Sometimes I make a point just to go so I can see our label sitting there. It’s a good feeling to know we’re providing something locally that’s a great nutritional item.”
Brookshire Brothers is customarily a supplier for the Blueberry Festival in Nacogdoches, so Wood Blueberry Farm would typically provide blueberries specifically for the festival. The festival was canceled this year, but demand has also increased.
“As it has been, the demand in the store has taken over where the festival wasn’t there,” Craig said. “I think it’s probably COVID-19.”
The Woods’ journey to blueberries began with a trip to California. They came back inspired to start a vineyard as a retirement hobby, but when they tested the soil of their land, they found that it was much more suited for growing blueberries.
Craig said they had no idea the farm would grow to this scale.
“We planted an acre, then we planted two, then we decided we needed a machine to help us process, then we decided we needed to plant more to pay for the machine to help us process, then we decided we needed to build a house to process inside of, then we decided we needed to plant more to pay for the house we built to process, and next thing you know, you’re in neck deep,” he said.
The couple loves to spend time outside, and the farm gives them a chance to stay active and busy year round, Julie said. But nothing quite beats the beginning of harvest season.
“In the spring, things start popping out, they start blooming, and we can’t wait to see those first berries on the bush,” Julie said.
For the last seven weeks, the Woods have been working from daylight to dark harvesting. So by middle of June toward the first of July, they’ve had enough for the year, Julie said.
“We haven’t decided if this is keeping us young,” Craig said.
“Or making us old,” Julie added.
The vast majority of the fields on Wood Blueberry Farm produce for their partnership with Brookshire Brothers. However, they always leave a section for individuals to come and pick for fun.
They will be open for guests to pick next week.
