Those looking for a sweet, summery drink at a good price can find it at Rowan’s Lemonade Stand, which is open and ready for business on Frank Avenue.
Seven-year-old Rowan Skinner is learning about money and his mom, Amanda Skinner, thought it would be great to help him open his own business. She and her husband own and operate Loudhouse Crossfit, which recently moved to Frank Avenue.
“He’s currently learning about money and I thought it would be perfect for him to be out and learning it, rather than just reading it on paper,” she said.
So the family put their heads together and built a bright blue stand using YouTube tutorials. The whole project took a few weeks of working here and there, Skinner said. The stand was built to be easily moved with reclaimed lumber.
“My mom and my dad and my brother helped me,” he said.
Blue is his favorite color.
The lemonade is $1 a cup and there are fresh mint leaves and straws for those who would like some.
Rowan said the best part is making his lemonade. The sugary drink starts with a homemade simple syrup and lemon juice is added until they get the right sour punch. The large punch jugs are garnished with lemons.
His stand was open most of Saturday and he plans to keep it open a few days a week, as well. Rowan is saving up for a gaming computer which could cost around $2,200 and possibly a pet snake.
Skinner said that this was also a good way to get him out of the house because they had so much anxiety about leaving the house with COVID-19 afoot. She wanted to show him a way he can safely operate his business, manage his money and meet new people.
“I think it’s a great opportunity for him to get out into the community,” she said. “With us being business owners and teaching him.”
