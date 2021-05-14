NACOGDOCHES — With laughs, cheers and occasional tears, Central High School’s class of 2021 transitioned from high into the next phase of their lives as 82 students graduated during a ceremony at William R. Johnson Coliseum on the Stephen F. Austin State University Campus.

“I know we have been waiting for this moment for a long time, and after countless hours of woking we made it,” valedictorian Cecilia Marroquin said during her address to fellow graduates

Josh Edwards’ email address is josh.edwards@dailysentinel.com.