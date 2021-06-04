Kailyn Walker is waiting on a skull replacement after a 2020 traffic accident left her with several substantial injuries. “My original skull was completely shattered so we had to build a new one from skull fibers,” Walker said.
Kailyn Walker hugs her daughter Aumaurie in this photo taken sometime before the 2020 wreck the left Walker with substantial injuries, including brain injuries that caused a stroke and a two-week coma, collapsed lungs requiring a ventilator, lacerated organs and a broken hip, tailbone and pelvis.
A 23-year-old woman involved in a 2020 wreck is on the path to recovery and thanks her lucky stars for a man who stepped in and held her while waiting for first responders.
Kailyn Walker was a passenger in her friend’s Hyundai Sonata headed home from a family member’s house when she and her friends attempted to cross the intersection of Sayers Street and Ellen Trout Drive. A Toyota 4Runner headed eastbound T-boned the vehicle, right into Walker, and rammed the car into the creek.
