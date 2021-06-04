A 23-year-old woman involved in a 2020 wreck is on the path to recovery and thanks her lucky stars for a man who stepped in and held her while waiting for first responders.

Kailyn Walker was a passenger in her friend’s Hyundai Sonata headed home from a family member’s house when she and her friends attempted to cross the intersection of Sayers Street and Ellen Trout Drive. A Toyota 4Runner headed eastbound T-boned the vehicle, right into Walker, and rammed the car into the creek.

Jess Huff’s email address is jess.huff@lufkindailynews.com.