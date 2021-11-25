Salvation Army members, Lufkin Parks & Recreation staffers and other volunteers worked Wednesday to prepare turkey sandwiches, vegetables, pasta and pecan pie for those in need.

While the Salvation Army has done sit down meals in the past, the last two years have been done via drive-thru, Capt. Cavon Phillips said.

