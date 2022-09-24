Local artists will be demonstrating their various talents Oct. 1 at Jones Park as a number of organizations come together to present Art in the Park.
The event, set 10 a.m.-2 p.m., provides an opportunity for neighbors to gather for fun and creativity, according to Aubrey Prunty, marketing and outreach coordinator for the Angelina Arts Alliance. Art in the Park is organized by Neighborhood Strong in partnership with the Alliance, as well as the Museum of East Texas, the Angelina Coalition and Lufkin Parks & Recreation.
