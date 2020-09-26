From the left, Hattie Read, 2, Tyler Pavlic and Finley Pavlic, 2, pause on the Tales on the Trail hosted by The Texas Forestry Museum Saturday morning. The socially distanced event provided families a come-and-go activity while exploring the adventures of storybook animals at different stops along the museum’s trail.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
One of several wooden animals on the Tales on the Trail hosted by The Texas Forestry Museum Saturday morning.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
The Texas Forestry Museum offered kids a chance to get out in the woods on Saturday and learn about some woodland creatures on their nature trail with the museum’s “Tails on the Trail’ event.
Two-year-old cousins Finley Pavlic and Hattie Read were there with their mother and aunt, Tyler Pavlic. While enjoying a small bowl of vanilla ice cream, Finley and her cousin walked around the small trail while Pavlic read short bits of a poem to the girls and had them identify the woodland creatures.
