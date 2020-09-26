The Texas Forestry Museum offered kids a chance to get out in the woods on Saturday and learn about some woodland creatures on their nature trail with the museum’s “Tails on the Trail’ event.

Two-year-old cousins Finley Pavlic and Hattie Read were there with their mother and aunt, Tyler Pavlic. While enjoying a small bowl of vanilla ice cream, Finley and her cousin walked around the small trail while Pavlic read short bits of a poem to the girls and had them identify the woodland creatures.

Jess Huff's email address is

jess.huff@lufkindailynews.com.