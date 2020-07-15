The Zavalla Police Department arrested Scott Edward Fink, 23, of Lufkin, Tuesday on a warrant for charges of injury to a child/elderly/disabled person, a third-degree felony.
The affidavit for Fink’s arrest states officers were called to a residence about an assault incident on June 25. A woman told the officer she had arrived home about 2 p.m. after being out of town for five days and found her stepson asleep on the loveseat while his children were playing and watching TV from the couch.
