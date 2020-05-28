The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the desecration of a grave in Largent Cemetery.
Laura Castro submitted a police report for theft on May 21 after she said the grave of her son, Tyler Castro, had been attacked.
The offenses listed by investigator Serena Holland in her report were abuse of a corpse without legal authority and property theft between $100 and $750.
Castro was 33 years old when he died in February.
At around 11 p.m. Feb. 27, sheriff's office deputies responded to a service call in the 100 block of Falcon Avenue. Castro was taken from the scene to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 Billy Ball.
He was struck in the back of the head with a baseball bat during an assault, his autopsy report states. Castro suffered from heart trouble and investigators found no fatal trauma.
The autopsy cited natural causes in Castro’s death, Capt. Alton Lenderman said in a previous Lufkin Daily News story.
Tyler Castro — the son of Hector and Laura Castro — loved fast cars and anything on wheels. He loved painting, music and the outdoors, as well as spending time with his nieces, according to his obituary.
“He was always joking and laughing and would always leave you with a smile on your face,” his obituary stated. “Tyler was very friendly and never met a stranger.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.