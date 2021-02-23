One man was taken to a hospital after a crash between a car and an 18-wheeler on U.S. Highway 59, just south of the United Pentecostal Church campground, according to a Lufkin Police Facebook post.
Traffic was down to one lane as crews cleared the site.
The man was driving a Hyundai car north in the 4100 block of South First Street at 1:56 p.m. at the United Pentecostal Church campground. Traffic at the time was backed up from the stoplight farther north, Jessica Pebsworth, the city's communication director, said.
The car hit the back of the 18-wheeler and went underneath it, crushing the car, she said.
The man was driving alone and Pebsworth did not know his current condition but said he was transferred to a local hospital. Police were waiting to hear if he needed to be transferred to an out-of-town hospital, but he was conscious, alert and moving after the accident, according to Pebsworth.
