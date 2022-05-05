Lufkin police arrested a man on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Sunday after they say he attempted to run a woman off the road March 17.
Sometime around 6:30 a.m. that day, the woman was attempting to drive from her apartment to the Lufkin Police Department after Vernon McKelvey Jr. sent a series of threatening messages to the woman, an affidavit released by Justice of the Peace Billy Ball’s office states.
