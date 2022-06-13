An Angelina County grand jury recently indicted 24-year-old Dalton Blake Lilley on a charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle causing death.
Trooper Colton McQuilkin responded to a multiple vehicle crash at FM 706 on April 24, an affidavit released by Justice of the Peace Billy Ball’s office states. Once there, he saw a white Chevrolet Tahoe with major front-end damage and a small Ford pickup with major damage in front of the Tahoe.
