Woodlawn Water is currently not operational because of issues with the water tower on Ellen Street in Lufkin, communications director Jessica Pebsworth said.
“The director of our City of Lufkin water plant lives in your area and is on Woodlawn Water also,” she said. “He has been in direct contact with Woodlawn Water officials about the Ellen Street elevated tank issue.”
Without the property tank level there isn’t enough pressure to push the water out to the lines, she said. So the connection is closed, she said.
“Once the proper tank level has been reached, Woodlawn will be able to open the connection and get water to its customers,” she said.
The city is in close contact with the Woodlawn Water and all other water suppliers who share water with the city and are actively working on those issues, she said.
