Brightly colored neon lights illuminate the nighttime sky at the VFW Fall Festival in this 2021 file photo. VFW Post 1836 kicks off this year’s carnival Thursday evening. The event will run through Sunday.
VFW Post No. 1836 will offer all the customary rides, food and fun guests can handle as its annual Fall Festival kicks off at 6 p.m. Thursday.
The carnival continues through Sunday and is the VFW’s main yearly source for unrestricted funding, VFW member Cyndy Yancey said. Other events the organization holds — including the Buddy Poppy campaign — bring in restricted funds specifically for esteemed veterans and their families.
