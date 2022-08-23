An Angelina County grand jury indicted Pct. 4 Commissioner Steve Smith for violating the Texas Open Meetings Act during an unannounced meeting in County Judge Don Lymbery’s office on Aug. 9, 2021.
Video surveillance of the county judge’s office showed Smith, Lymbery and Commissioner Rodney Paulette meeting together shortly after Smith was sworn into office. The three were indicted originally in March but have all since been indicted again.
