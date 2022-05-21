Church member Patricia McKenzie looks over a table of Long Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church programs and photos. The church will be holding a special service Sunday to celebrate 130 years of worship.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
Long Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church still retains a news clipping anouncing the opening of the facility in 1892.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
Long Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church is located at 514 Lining Street.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
Long Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church has member records dating back to 1892.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
Long Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church is celebrating 130 years of worship.
