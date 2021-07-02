Khalessi Hernandez, 7, decorates her own summer baseball caps for the July Fourth holiday. The TLL Temple Memorial Library is challenging those learning to read, as well as keeping teens and adults occupied during the summer months.
A variety of markers were available for decorating summer baseball caps for the July Fourth holiday. The TLL Temple Memorial Library is challenging those learning to read, as well as keeping teens and adults occupied during the summer months.
Khalessi Hernandez, 7, decorates her own summer baseball caps for the July Fourth holiday. The TLL Temple Memorial Library is challenging those learning to read, as well as keeping teens and adults occupied during the summer months.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
A variety of markers were available for decorating summer baseball caps for the July Fourth holiday. The TLL Temple Memorial Library is challenging those learning to read, as well as keeping teens and adults occupied during the summer months.
The T.L.L Temple Memorial Library is challenging those learning to read, as well as keeping teens and adults reading, with its summer reading program.
The summer reading program has two goals: to keep families reading together and give them something safe, fun and inexpensive to do together during the summer, and to battle the summer slump that occurs when students are out of the classroom, library director Justin Barkley said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.